LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't going to celebrate his re-election with a big party, at least not right away.
The swearing-in ceremony for Holcomb's second term will be held as usual, but the traditional events surrounding it are postponed because of the pandemic. Details about the swearing-in will be released at a later date.
Holcomb's team hopes to celebrate his re-election when circumstances allow.
Holcomb received the most votes for governor in the history of the state, and his margin of victory was among the widest ever recorded.
