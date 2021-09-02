LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson is officially running for Louisville mayor.
At an event in the Southend at the Colonial Gardens, Nicholson vowed to use his experiences as a former police officer to crack down on crime.
If the Democrat is elected, Nicholson says he will create an office of victim services to assist those impacted by violent crime, create a violent crime facility review committee and adopt neighborhood-based policing.
"Year-to-date, we've had a total of 137 homicides, 425 non-fatal shootings and these numbers grow daily," he said at at news conference Thursday morning. "Morally, we are all responsible -- no excuses. These are children. They are our children."
Nicholson is currently serving his third term as Circuit Court Clerk. He joins a field of at least seven other candidates running for Louisville mayor in 2022.
Those candidates include activist and pastor Tim Findley Jr.; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine; Former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling Craig Greenberg; Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf; and Margaret Trowe of the Socialist Workers Party.
Nicholson and Dieruf, a Republican, are the only candidates thus far who have served in elected office.
