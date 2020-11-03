LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Election Fraud Hotline is receiving calls about suspected voter irregularities and other alleged violations on Election Day.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is releasing periodic updates on Election day. The complaints are listed by county online. Complaints are being reported on absentee ballots, procedural issues, legal questions, electioneering, voter assistance and alleged campaign violations.
Kentucky residents can leave messages on the hotline, 1-800-328-VOTE, year round, but on Election Day, it will be staffed from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.,
Our Election Fraud Hotline has received 26 complaints since the polls opened this morning. Visit https://t.co/JqTmaNgh8n to view the complaints by county. pic.twitter.com/yhw1oCnNgi— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 3, 2020
Cameron said earlier that all calls will be reviewed by the Office of Special Prosecutions and any complaints of election fraud will be referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.
Any complaints received on Election Day can be viewed here and will be tracked by county.
