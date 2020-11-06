LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Republicans said strong showings by President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helped fuel major gains in the state House and Senate.
Both chambers added to their supermajorities, with the Senate gaining two Republican seats and the House more than a dozen. Republicans picked up seats in rural areas where incumbent Democrats did not run for reelection.
The GOP also ran strong in the suburbs of Louisville and Lexington.
Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer called it a “victory for conservative values."
A day after his party's election thrashing, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the Republican gains by saying he’s willing to work with anyone to move the state forward.
WDRB News asked House and Senate leaders if the election was a referendum on the governor's handling of the pandemic.
"At the very least, they didn't want to reward him for anything that he had done," House Speaker David Osborne said. "And I hope that he will take that as an opportunity to engage the legislature."
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said there will likely be legislation to scale back the governor's emergency powers.
"The public spoke pretty loudly," Stivers said. "Seventy-five-percent of the House is Republican. Eighty-percent of the Senate is Republican."
The leaders said they have not decided on their top priorities other than passing a budget.
