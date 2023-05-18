LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul joined WDRB Mornings Thursday to talk about the progress being made as negotiators work to prevent the country from defaulting on its loans.
Debt Ceiling
So far talks on how to solve the issue have resulted in a stalemate, but Paul said he is confident a deal will be reached, as it has many times in the past.
"You know there always is a deal reached," Paul said. "I have never heard of us not raising the debt ceiling. But I think it's that when we raise the debt ceiling that we do something about the enormous debt, and the spending that has really gotten us in so much trouble."
Paul said the U.S. spends about a trillion dollars more than is taken in every year, resulting in a current debt of $31 trillion.
"What does that mean in practical purposes? It means the Federal Reserve buys it, creates new currency and causes inflation. So when everybody goes to the grocery store and they see their wages not going as far because the grocery prices are going up, the rent goes up, the gasoline goes up. This is because government doesn't live within its means. So the debt ceiling forces us to have that discussion."
Paul responded to calls for Congress to invoke the 14th Amendment to bypass the debt limit, saying it could lead to "constitutional chaos, civil unrest and strife in the country."
Paul said lawmakers can't just ignore the Constitution. "You can't just do what you want if you're the president. There are checks and balances, three branches of government. And I think it would be a big mistake."
According to Paul, the debt ceiling itself is "sort of a contrived controversy. We bring in $4.8 trillion in revenue -- taxes. Our interest payment is a little over $400 billion. So our interest payment is less than 10 percent of what we bring in. Why would we ever default? It's really about managing your finances. What you would have to do, if this were a business that had an interest payment that they had to make they would make their interest payment. They might have to cut back in other areas, they might have to cut back on their travel budget, their gas budget, all kinds of office expenses. But they would cut their expenses.
"The reason we have a debt ceiling crisis is because no one up here wants to cut spending, really, on both sides. Republicans and Democrats for different reasons love to spend money, but they spend money we don't have. All I've been asking for is that we spend what comes in, which is a lot of money -- nearly $5 trillion comes in in taxes. Let's spend what comes in."
Federal Recovery Assistance
Paul has been working on a bill to simplify the application process for federal disaster recovery assistance, after he met with victims from recent disasters who say there are too many forms and they're too complicated.
"So we got the idea that maybe one form that is distributed to multiple agencies would be simpler than filling out a bunch of different forms," Paul said. "So that's what we're trying to do is unify this into one form, whether it's small business or FEMA, or whoever you're applying to for assistance, they communicate with each other."
Governor's Race
Paul took a moment to weigh in on the governor's race, saying he thinks individual freedom will be a central issue.
"The governor -- the current Gov. Beshear -- closed down churches on Easter Sunday, sent government agents to tell people they were coming after them. he closed the schools, closed the gyms, closed the hotels. He basically acted as if he were the dictator of the economy.
"All the federal judges rebuked him. All the federal judges said that everything he asked for was unconstitutional, and finally the state legislature took his power away from him. So this is about power, centralized power, and whether your want the governor to have all the power or you want the people to have the power. I think as Daniel Cameron gets moving on this, I think he's in a good position to defeat Beshear in the fall. We'll see what happens in the next couple of months."
TikTok
Unlike many conservatives, Paul did not stand with other Republicans who have suggested banning the social media platform TikTok.
"I'm kind of old-fashioned," he said. "I believe in the First Amendment, and 150 million Americans use TikTok to express themselves. I personally have never been on there, but I read about it. People express themselves through dance or humor, or whatever they'd like to do on there, and it's very popular among Americans. Those 150 million Americans have First Amendment rights. The government is not allowed to prohibit speech. The government is not allowed to come to your television station and say you can't play TikTok videos. Why would they be allowed to go to TikTok and say they can't play videos, or people can't put videos on there. So I think even if Congress is foolish enough to pass a ban, it's a speech ban. Congress is not allowed to do this, is explicitly told not to do this under the First Amendment. I think what will happen is the Supreme Court will side with me and rule this as unconstitutional."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.