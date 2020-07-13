LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath said she's looking forward to talking to people in person as more pandemic restrictions are lifted in Kentucky.
"Now that the governor is sort of opening things up, it's been wonderful to get out and talk to people," McGrath said during a visit to Peace Presbyterian Church on East Indian Trail on Monday morning during the church's monthly food pantry distribution.
McGrath said she plans on many more public appearances with masks and social distancing.
"We can do this the right way," she said. "We're doing it the right way here with this interview and any campaign event that I have. And I hope that I have a ton here in the next four months, because I tell you what, we can make history four months from now when we vote Mitch McConnell out of office. We're going to do it in a safe way."
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
