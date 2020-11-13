(FOX NEWS) -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who won a second term earlier this month as he narrowly fended off his left-leaning opponent amid criticism after months of protests and riots, is removing gendered language to be more “inclusive.”
Fox News reports he tweeted “The language of the documents that guide the City should reflect our community. Today, Council authorized the City Auditor to remove feminine and masculine terms from the City Charter. This important step will help make our documents more inclusive of all gender identities.”
Portland would not be the first major U.S. city to strike gendered references from its charter. Philadelphia and Tulsa, Oklahoma both did so in the last year.
Concerning gender-neutral words, Portland and its home state has a long history of leading on politically and socially liberal issues.
