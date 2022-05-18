LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race for Louisville mayor is shaping up as the Kentucky Primary Election decided who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties.
Democrat and local businessman Craig Greenberg and Jeffersontown's current Republican Mayor Bill Dieruf will be on the ballot in November. The campaign for the general election begins now.
Greenberg and Dieruf sat down with WDRB News for one-on-one interviews the morning after their respective victories. Both said public safety is a priority and both said they have a plan for change.
"First, we need to fully fund and fully staff the police force," Greenberg said. "We are currently 300 officers short on LMPD."
Dieruf said his political experience is a plus.
"I do this every day," he said. "I have a police force that I've been mayor of for 12 years. We have one of the best forces in the state, and Rick Sanders — who is my chief — will be coming downtown with me in some capacity. And he is one who absolutely understands what needs to be done."
Greenberg wants to invest in more training for officers and violence interrupter programs.
"I think everyone across Louisville is looking for someone with a sense of urgency who's ready to focus on making Louisville a safer city," he said. "That is my No. 1 priority. Every neighbor, every person, should be safe."
Dieruf said his safety strategy involves being flexible.
"What we're doing now is running a police department the way we see the future, but we also adjust it every day," he said. "So going in, it's not a matter of, 'Hey, I tried this.' It's a matter of, 'We are doing this.'"
When it comes to their other top priorities, Greenberg wants to focus on affordable housing and homelessness by funding organizations that help those people firsthand.
"There are too many in Louisville who can't afford a safe place to call home, which is really the foundation of your life," he said.
Boosting the economy and attracting businesses to town is high up on Dieruf's to-do list.
"As a mayor sitting now that has the largest commerce park in the state — we have 38,000 employees and 1,850 businesses — I understand what economic development is," he said.
Two independents have also filed to run for Louisville mayor. Independents have until June 7 to file for the race.
The Kentucky General Election is Nov. 8.
