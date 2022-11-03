LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was one of the thousands of people to cast an early ballot Thursday morning, championing the change after 130 years of the state having just one day for in-person voting.
"Just giving people one day is ridiculous," Adams said Friday at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. "Every state in the country has moved beyond that, and we finally caught up."
Election Day is Tuesday, but Kentucky voters can start voting as early as Thursday. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19 anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot on those days.
Last week, Adams' office announced Kentucky had more than 22,000 new registrations and could see more than 16,000 new voters in this year's election.
"There is a lot of interest in this election," Adams said. "That is the biggest surge that we have seen since right before the 2020 election."
In Jefferson County, there are seven polling locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- The Jeffersonian
- 10617 Taylorsville Road
- Jeffersontown, KY 40299
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- Louisville, KY 40203
- Sun Valley Community Center
- 6505 Bethany Lane
- Louisville, KY 40272
- Mary Queen of Peace
- 4017 Dixie Highway
- Louisville, KY 40216
- Marriott East
- 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
- Louisville, KY 40299
- Kentucky Exposition Center
- East Hall A & B
- 937 Phillips Lane
- Louisville, KY 40209
- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
- 724 Brent St.
- Louisville, KY 40204
To find polling locations in other Kentucky counties for in-person early voting click here.
