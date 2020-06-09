LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rep. Jason Nemes is among several Kentuckians filing a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials over the use of only one polling place in some counties in this month's primary election.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, the plaintiffs lay out what they argue is an attempt by the defendants to "unconstitutionally suppress voters and votes." The plan in place for the June 23 primary will feature just one polling place in Kentucky's most populous counties, which include Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties. The idea rooted in an effort to curtail person-to-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has asked that everyone who can vote by mail should do so.
The plaintiffs, though, see that one polling place as difficult and dangerous.
"That polling location will necessarily involve packing a significant number of voters into a single location -- a location that is inconvenient and, in some cases, inaccessible," the lawsuit reads.
Jefferson County's polling location, for example, is the Kentucky Exposition Center, which will include more than 2,000 different ballot styles, e-polling books, scanners, voting booths, free parking and ADA accessibility, according to Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
The lawsuit argues that this paring down of in-person voting will leads to "significant voter suppression."
"Collectively, these requirements and the single polling location option unreasonably burdens the fundamental right to vote of Kentuckians," it reads.
