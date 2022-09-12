LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School teacher - who vowed to 'fight until the last breath' - has died.
"There's definitely a lot of heartache in the building today," said Tyler Kordesich, Waggener High School World History teacher.
The hallways and classrooms at Waggener are full of grief this week.
"You can never prepare yourself and we're all just super sad," said Dr. Sarah Hitchings, Waggener High School Principal.
Last week, staff and students got heartbreaking news about a beloved teacher.
Dr. Hitchings said, "Rob's wife reached out to me via text on Friday evening."
The news was about the death of a popular World History teacher. In August of 2020, Rob Hammond was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Doctors told Hammond he did not have long to live.
"It hurt my heart more than anything," said Travon Castro, Waggener High School Junior.
"We knew that you know, things were grim but still, you're never prepared," said Dr. Hitchings.
Monday was the first day back in the building since getting the news.
"It definitely has been heart-wrenching. I've had some students come to me just because they knew about my relationship with Rob," said Kordesich.
A few years ago, Kordesich was hired to help cover Hammond's class.
"So that whole year I worked with him through NTI," said Kordesich, "day in and day out helping instruct."
Kordesich said Hammond became a mentor and friend. He shared part of their last conversation.
"The last thing I texted him was like, 'Hey, I just came to see you at the hospital and I said you're not there anymore...And I was like...'I had...my day was pretty bad, but it just got a little bit better knowing that you're back home now.'"
There was a response but not the one Kordesich wanted to read.
"He texted me and was like, 'I think it's about time to kind of get my things together for you,' " explained Kordesich.
As the cancerous tumors spread through his body, Hammond's physical appearance changed, but his passion and dedication did not.
"When we came back into the building in April, you could see what a toll the disease had taken on his body," said Dr. Hitchings. "Rob handled it with style. You know, doctors told him he had to you know, to walk with a cane, he made sure he got a really cool one."
"Teaching class from chemo sessions, helping students you know while he was hooked up, getting his radiation or chemo," said Kordesich. "It helped everybody else around him knowing you know how at peace he was with it. His ability to connect with students and really inspire them is I think, unparalleled in what we've seen as far as in education."
Hammond not only taught at Waggener, but he was a respected soccer coach before his illness. Kordesich said Hammond earned the respect of everyone in the building. "I've had you know, his coaches tell me that he could get his soccer players to do things that nobody else could. He really is the most humble selfless person that I've ever met and I owe everything to him. I just wouldn't be who I am without him."
In the last few years, Hammond received numerous awards and honors.
"The city of St. Matthews declared him a saint, we were able to give him the prestigious district's Light House award," said Dr. Hitchings. "Rob spent last spring, giving people gifts. We would tell him to stop and they were extravagant."
For the man who replaced him in the classroom, it was an ancient dagger and for Dr. Hitchings, it was also a memorable gift.
"I am a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and he gave me a legit chair from the old Texas Stadium you know with the certificate of authenticity."
Meanwhile, just a few months before his death, Hammond took his wife and 4-year-old daughter to Disney Land.
"I think that's what kept him going for a while last spring was making sure that that trip happened for his family and for Genevieve, she's a huge Rapunzel fan," explained Dr. Hitchings.
And although they didn't get a chance to say goodbye in person, Hammond's colleagues honored him by wearing t-shirts with his name on Monday.
"I had like, a lot of regret," said Castro.
Castro said the regret is for things he didn't get a chance to say, but he will always remember what made Hammond so special.
"He stood by his word, and, you know, I just really looked up to him," said Castro. "He was very engaging. He was very funny. He liked to make a lot of jokes...and just showing up to this class was just one of my favorite parts of the day."
This week, counselors will be on campus for students and staff.
"JCPS has a district crisis team of counselors from schools across the district. We're so blessed to have that support," said Dr. Hitchings. "The district crisis team counselors were there to kind of help our teachers."
Funeral services for Rob Hammond will be held on Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.