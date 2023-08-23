Outside, we're approaching 100 degrees. But this heat wave is temporary. There's another milestone of "100" that we've already crossed, and, sadly, it seems like a more permanent feature of life here in Louisville. I'm talking about the gun violence that's rampant on our streets.
This month, Louisville notched the 100th homicide of 2023. Thankfully, shootings are down from a record high in 2021. But there's still far too much violence for us to be considered a "safe" city.
LMPD is still short some 300 officers. Staffing the police department to its full force is the simplest way to get a handle on this violence.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"It's gang violence, not gun violence. You're saying it all wrong."
"When we had the city police, and the county police, we didn't have this kind of crime rate."
"As long as judges are letting people go with a slap on the wrist, crime will continue to rise."
"Nobody should be out on the streets after 12:00, unless they are going to work."
"One possible solution, is gun control."
"It's time to take our streets back."
"It starts at the ballot box."
"A couple that he left out were gangs, drugs, and just plain thugs."