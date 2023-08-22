Outside, we're approaching 100 degrees. But this heat wave is temporary. There's another milestone of "100" that we've already crossed, and, sadly, it seems like a more permanent feature of life here in Louisville. I'm talking about the gun violence that's rampant on our streets.
This month, Louisville notched the 100th homicide of 2023. Thankfully, shootings are down from a record high in 2021. But there's still far too much violence for us to be considered a "safe" city. The causes of all this violence are multi-faceted: educational failures, lots of illegal guns on the street, poverty and lack of opportunity.
While there's no single solution, I can think of some places to start. How about having more cops on the beat? LMPD is still short some 300 officers. Staffing the police department to its full force is the simplest way to get a handle on this violence.
We have a new mayor who has recently hired his own hand-picked police chief. Meanwhile, the feds have pulled all the skeletons from the LMPD closet. Now is the time for Louisville to turn the page and to finally make progress on a problem that has plagued us for far too long.
