July is starting off with a bang, and no I'm not talking about fireworks.
Fifteen new laws are now in effect in Indiana, and some of them are sparking controversy. Most notable is a new law that allows Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit or license. Of course, this doesn't apply to everyone in Indiana. There are exceptions. If you're younger than 18-years-old or convicted of certain serious crimes, you'll still need a permit. Now your average Joe can carry a handgun to protect his family without having to jump through a bunch of hoops to get there.
Get ready to save some money if you live in Indiana. Tax cuts are coming. Under the new law, the income tax rate will drop to 2.9% by 2029. Major props to Gov. Eric Holcomb on this one.
Last but not least, a topic I've covered before: charitable bail changes. It drives me crazy. Cops would work hard to arrest a violent offender only to have an organization like the Bail Project turn around and bail them out. It was a lose-lose situation for everyone. Under the new law, charitable organizations can still bail someone out, but they cannot be a violent offender.
Sounds like a lot of positive progress happening in Indiana.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.