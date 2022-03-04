A Louisville teenager died in a head on crash. The man charged with killing her shouldn't have been on the road in the first place, and now her family is suing.
Michael Dewitt was in jail, when the Bail Project paid his $5,000 bond, despite his lengthy criminal history.
Madelynn Troutt's family argues that if the organization hadn't paid his bail in the prior case, he would've been in jail, and the crash would've never happened. I think whoever is responsible for his release needs to be held accountable in the death of this innocent teenager.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I believe the bail project needs to be reevaluated. We need to investigate that project. Are we going to let this happen again?”
“They should have left him in jail and that poor little girl, she’d still be alive today.”
“My understanding was it was for nonviolent offenders who could not afford bail but were not a threat to society. But it's not meant for people who are repeat offenders. And, if they're going to voluntarily bail people out, then they need to be held financially and personally responsible for any violent crime or offense committed by those people.”
“The bail project exists solely to help thugs get out of jail so they can prey on the community more.”