A Louisville teenager died in a head on crash. The man charged with killing her shouldn't have been on the road in the first place, and now her family is suing.
Michael Dewitt was in jail, when the Bail Project paid his $5,000 bond, despite his lengthy criminal history.
Madelynn Troutt's family argues that if the organization hadn't paid his bail in the prior case, he would've been in jail, and the crash would've never happened. I think whoever is responsible for his release needs to be held accountable in the death of this innocent teenager.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Maybe they should stick to bailing out first time offenders instead of bailing out multiple time offenders.”
“He should do life in prison, and the ones that paid his bail are just as guilty as he is.”
“When they bail these people out, they need to do better back checks on them.”
“The bail bond project ought to be ashamed of themselves, an innocent life was taken because they failed to do their homework. They need to be shut down.”
“I hope that family sues them so much...”
“We've got to be a country to stand up for the law or we're going to be a country of nothing but robbers, thieves, and murderers.”
“People need to just start thinking about that young girl when they get in an automobile and drink and drive.”