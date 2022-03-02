Dealing with tragedy is hard enough, but when it's unexpected and could have been prevented, the pain and anger hit different.
A Louisville family knows this all too well. Madelynn Troutt was a 17-year-old cheerleader at Butler High School in Louisville, when she was hit and killed in a head-on crash last year.
The man charged with killing her was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failed to stop and render aid. Michael Dewitt was in jail days before the crash, when the Bail Project stepped in and paid his $5,000 bond.
This was despite his long criminal history - everything from drugs to disorderly conduct. The reason I'm talking about this case today is because Madelynn's family just filed a lawsuit against the Bail Project.
Arguing that if they hadn't of posted Dewitts bail days prior, he would have been in jail, and the crash would have never happened. The organization, or anyone involved in his release, needs to be held accountable for the death of this innocent teenager.
If someone is bonded out of jail and turns around and commits a horrible crime, there needs to be justice.
This process needs to be reevaluated before someone else dies.
