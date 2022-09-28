I have 20 million reasons why the city of Louisville needs to recreate events like Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond. Nearly 160,000 people enjoyed Louder Than Life, with at least a $20 million boost to our local economy.
Hotels and restaurants were packed, and the city was buzzing. We need more of it. Now that we know these major events are successful in Louisville, we need more of them. We need to create a reason for people to visit, stop and invest in our community.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
We need more festivals in Louisville.
It is a wonderful idea."
"Absolutely. Bring on the concerts. Bring on anything that's going to bring revenue to our beautiful city."
"Four days straight, for two weekends in a row, and you hear nothing but boom, boom, boom, and your windows rattle. Tell me, would you like that in your backyard? I don't."
"It would be a little bit different if they would point the stage and those speakers towards the airport, away from populated areas."
"Louder than life, we were there for three of the four days and it was wonderful and the bands were great. But, the pricing for food and parking is outrageous."
"Loud music, ba bop, ba ba, ba bop, ba ba. All the way up till 12:00 at night. It is flat, rude."