Louder Than Life rocked Louisville and gave our local economy at least a $20 million boost.
You could call it a successful one two-punch: first Bourbon & Beyond then Louder Than Life.
At a time when inflation is sky high and businesses are desperate for, well, just that, business, concerts and festivals like this have a huge impact on our city. Local hotels had an occupancy rate of more than 90%. That alone has a positive effect on business and employees.
It's no secret restaurants took a hit during COVID, with many of them still holding on by a thread.
When big events like Louder Than Life attract nearly 160,000 people, it changes everything for our food and beverage community. Now that we know these bigger concerts and festivals can be successful, let's have more of them. We can't bank on the fact that people traveling through will stop, visit and spend money.
We need to create an experience that draws them here. Then, they stop and invest financially in our community. Sure, it takes a lot of work on the front end. But if the back end comes with a $20 million investment, I'd take it any day.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.