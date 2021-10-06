As violent crime creeps into more Louisville communities, the number of homicides continue to grow.
2021 in on track to be the deadliest year in Louisville history. At a time when we need more police on the ground, LMPD is short about 250 officers. And, our local police union just rejected Mayor Fischers latest contract.
He wants to recruit and retain more officers, but the police union says minimal raises and a two year contract won't do that.
They want the city to invest in their future with higher pay and longer term contracts, among other things, so they can protect ours.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Police enforcement does not prevent crime from happening. Police arrive after the crime has occurred. Quit blaming Mayor Fischer, or any democrat, for any wrongdoings."
"Let the police do their job. You wouldn't have the crime like it is. Right now the police are sitting on their hands, afraid of what the mayor's going to do. When you've got this many police officers with just a couple of years left to get their pension, they're afraid of losing their jobs because of the mayor. Get rid of the mayor, you'll get your police department back."
"Well, them cops are making plenty of money, and if they don't like their damn job let them work at Walmart."