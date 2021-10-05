2021 is on track to be the deadliest year in Louisville history. It makes sense considering LMPD is short about 250 officers. September 2021 marked the 1,000th homicide, since Mayor Fischer took office 11 years ago.
Again, no surprise, because officers are leaving town for better jobs. If we want to recruit and retain the best officers in the country, the city needs to give them a reason to stay.
The local police union says the mayors latest contract isn't that, which is why they soundly rejected it.
New LMPD officers make about $45,000 a year. Under the Mayors proposed contract, they'd make between $51,000 and $79,000 annually by 2023. But, most officers would still be profoundly underpaid.
How can we expect to decrease homicides, protect our kids and reduce violent crime, if we don't put our money where our mouth is and offer substantial raises and longer contracts.
A proposed two year contract doesn't cut it. If we want the best officers to protect our city, we need to invest in their future, so they can protect ours.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.