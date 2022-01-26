Violent crime is crippling Louisville and leaving our city in crisis. Fifteen people have been shot and killed this month - marking the 24th consecutive month for double digit homicides.
Last yea, 16 people were gunned down during the entire month of January, and we're almost there with a week to go before the month ends. It's just a terrifying trend for our entire community.
There needs to be fundamental change in Louisville - from the top down - before this year ends up being a record we don’t want to see.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"When you defund the police, that's what happens. Crime's gonna be up."
"You need to pay the police more to attract better officers. And you need to open up JCYC to keep some of the youth offenders locked up."
"Open back up the community center. These children need a safe place, something constructive to do."
"You're not going to stop all the killings in town here until you can stop all the dope dealings that's going on in the city."
"LMPD needs to bring back their gang task force."
"They get a little slap on the wrist even if they kill somebody. They need to bring in some capital punishment and put fear in these people."
"Get a new mayor and a new police chief.That would be a good start."
"You got to keep the criminals in jail. Simple as that."