Violent crime is crippling Louisville - leaving our city in crisis. This month marks the 24th consecutive month for double digit homicides - at 15. We have started 2022 by knocking on the door of setting another record with the most homicides ever in the month of January. It's a terrifying trend and frankly disappointing.
In 2021, we saw our city have a record 188 homicides. And here we are now beginning this year with more violence. Criminals are shooting people in broad daylight - near schools and bus stops - in busy areas - and even while driving down the interstate.
LMPD needs to hire more police officers and solve more cases. Last year only a third of homicide cases resulted in an arrest. I was optimistic about our city's efforts to curb this violent trend with new initiatives and programs, however, once again it seems like more talk and less action.
There needs to be fundamental change in Louisville - from the top down - before this year ends up being the deadliest in Louisville history.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.