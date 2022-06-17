Five teens were shot and a 9-year-old was grazed by a bullet after an argument over a scooter. It started when the 9-year-old was shoved off an electric scooter. The teens began fighting then shooting at each other.
Someone needs to be held accountable. Witnesses said the teens were unsupervised when the shooting happened after 9 p.m. There's no reason these kids should've been out past 9 by themselves. Parents need to be held responsible, and in the meantime, no more scooters on the walking bridge.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The teenagers are committing the crimes. There's no place to put them. When they do catch them, they just turn them loose."
"How can your teenage own a gun? Go through their room, check everything."
"That's what's wrong with our world today. The parents take no responsibility for their children."
"Most of the parents aren't responsible enough for themselves."
"It's time to stand up and take back the power of parenting."
"Louisville needs to have curfew and children need to be home by 10:00."
"If they don't know where the kids are after dark, then that's a problem, and those are the same ones when their kids are killed that says ‘Oh, my Johnny or my Lori was such a good kid, you know, and they wouldn't harm anybody.’ But they're out here shooting and killing other people and creating mayhem throughout the city."
"Supervision is the only thing that's going to stop this."