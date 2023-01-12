President Biden visits the border in Texas for the first time since his presidency began, and some would say it's about two years two late as the crisis there continues to mount.
In the first 100 days of the 2023 fiscal year, which started back in October, U.S. border authorities encountered more than 718,000 migrants trying to cross the border and illegally sneak into the U.S. That's nearly 200,000 more than the year prior.
I do believe people should be afforded the opportunity to live in the land of the free and work in the home of the brave, but it needs to be done legally and safely.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The president didn't really look at anything. The whole area was cleaned up before he came there."
"He's not going to do anything. We can't take everybody in here. I mean, you know, what are we going to do about people starving here?"
"Who is hiring all these illegal immigrants?"
"You're absolutely right. We have enough of our own criminals right here in the good old U.S. of A. We don't need any to cross the border. We barely can house the criminals we have. Right?"
"The migrants entering the U.S. is an invasion. Just try walking in to Canada and see what happens."