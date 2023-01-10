Big news from the border, some would say about two years too late. President Biden visits the border in Texas for the first time since his presidency began. Over the years, the number of people crossing into the United States illegally has grown astronomically.
Some of those people are smuggling in weapons and drugs and contributing to the rise of violence we're seeing in the U.S., including here in Kentucky and Indiana. It's a growing problem that appears to be getting worse before it gets better.
In the first 100 days of the 2023 fiscal year, which started back in October, U.S border authorities encountered more than 718,000 migrants trying to cross the border and illegally sneak into the U.S. That's nearly 200,000 more than the year prior. I can't imagine the sudden influx of people and disruption it causes families in those communities.
You'll remember back in the fall, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C., a move to get the administration’s attention. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent others to Martha's Vineyard. That also made headlines. And now, the president is finally visiting the border.
I do believe people should be afforded the opportunity to live in the land of the free and work in the home of the brave, but it needs to be done legally and safely. Until then, we need to find another way.
