President Biden visits the border in Texas for the first time since his presidency began, and some would say it's about two years two late as the crisis there continues to mount.
In the first 100 days of the 2023 fiscal year, which started back in October, U.S. border authorities encountered more than 718,000 migrants trying to cross the border and illegally sneak into the U.S. That's nearly 200,000 more than the year prior.
I do believe people should be afforded the opportunity to live in the land of the free and work in the home of the brave, but it needs to be done legally and safely.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They took two days to clean everything up and move the illegals out before he showed up."
"That was only a photo op for Biden and the Democrats."
"The Republicans don't want to let nobody in."
"Anytime you're talking about illegal immigrants, you're talking about illegal labor."
"None of this is going to stop until laws are followed. If you hired somebody illegal, then you should be fined."
"If you were not born in Mexico, you cannot buy property in Mexico."
"If we don't close the border, we might as well call this ‘little Mexico’ over here. It's ridiculous. Shut the border."