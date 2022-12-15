A violent stretch in Louisville — days before Christmas — ended in nine shootings and multiple fatalities.
Many of the offenders are younger than 18 years old. There needs to be more parent supervision on the front end, and, if these kids commit violent crime, more intervention on the back end.
For example, mandatory behavioral classes for parents and children, along with community service.
Their time needs to be taken away from them and not only spent in jail. It needs to be productive.
Otherwise, these kids will get a slap on the wrist and will be back on the streets and committing more crimes in no time.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Another shooting in Louisville, another shooting, another shoot out."
"If they're under age, they're let go and released to the parents."
"The parents need to start correcting them at home, and the jury system needs to be harder on them."
"We have a culture problem in this city. Until it can be straightened out by their own families, nothing will ever change."
"My son got killed last year and I still hurt. I've lost weight. I cry every day about it. I just think that the judges and the prosecutors, or whoever it is, they’re spanking them on their hands, and it's not fair."
"We need to get rid of probation and parole. Let them do their time."
"These kids need to be punished."