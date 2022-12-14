A violent stretch in Louisville — days before Christmas — ended in nine shootings and multiple fatalities.
Many of the offenders are younger than 18 years old. There needs to be more parent supervision on the front end, and, if these kids commit violent crime, more intervention on the back end.
For example, mandatory behavioral classes for parents and children, along with community service.
Their time needs to be taken away from them and not only spent in jail. It needs to be productive.
Otherwise, these kids will get a slap on the wrist and will be back on the streets and committing more crimes in no time.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I think that parents should be held responsible and the kids should be held responsible."
"The teens get a slap on the hand, and even some adults the same."
"The parents also need to be held accountable. When they don't supervise their kids, well, they're part of the problem."
"Juveniles 12 to 17 years old, they need to be put in ‘big boy’ jails. Everybody needs to be accountable for what they do."
"Typical Republican answer. Arrest your way out of society's problems."
"When it comes to the crime, you need to do the time."
"I don't think it matters how old you are, if you pick up a gun and you shoot somebody, you should be tried as an adult, and you should be sent to prison as an adult. Send them to prison."