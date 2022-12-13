Violent criminals came out of the gate swinging over the weekend, and what a shame for our entire city. It was nice to see a drop in homicides and more arrests in Louisville over the last two months.
Our community needed some positive news. Then, in one weekend, it gets wiped away with nine shootings and several homicides.
No family should have to bury a loved one days before Christmas. We’ve been on this hamster wheel for years. The endless cycle of violence goes round and round, and solutions are thrown out, but nothing sticks. I think there needs to be more education and hands-on punishment for offenders who are younger than 18. A slap on the wrist, and they’re back on the streets trying to survive and likely committing violent crimes again.
Like everything else, how the law punishes these kids needs to evolve. If parents aren’t supervising their kids, they need to be part of the punishment process. Behavioral classes for parents and minors need to be mandatory, along with community service. Their time needs to be taken away from them and not only spent in jail. It needs to be productive so these kids don’t turn into career criminals.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.