As parents, most of us give our kids a hug or kiss before we drop them off at the bus stop, and expect to see them come home - safely - after school. But, for one Louisville family, that routine reunion will never happen again.
A 16-year-old Eastern High School student was shot and killed standing at his bus stop Wednesday morning, and two other teens were hurt.
Like many of you, this act of violence makes me sick to my stomach. Local politicians have come forward demanding change. The Louisville Police Chief even said JCPS needs their own police force.
It shouldn't take a tragedy like this for change to happen. Our city is at war with gun violence.
Drugs, weapons, and violent crime are finding their way into local classrooms. Our school system needs a hero.
In 2019, LMPD removed its officers from Jefferson County Public Schools because of budget cuts, and the school board cancelled its contract with other officers.
Maybe it's time to bring them back, before something horrendous like this happens again.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point Of View