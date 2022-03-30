A bad joke leads to violence on Hollywood's biggest night. People are talking about comedian Chris Rock and actor Will Smith for their bad behavior at the Oscars.
Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada and her shaved head, then Will slapped him across the face for all to see on tv. It's embarrassing and offensive.
Don't make jokes about someone with a medical condition, and don't assault someone because you don't like what they said. So, what did win at the Oscars? I say a reminder of the adage that two wrongs don’t make a right.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Chris Rock was wrong. Will Smith was wrong."
"I'm ashamed of Will Smith. I'm ashamed of Chris for even going that far."
"Next time, Chris Rock will make better decisions on who to joke on."
"If it was you or me that went up on the stage and assaulted an actor, we would be sitting in jail right now."
"Once again, the celebrity elites get a hall pass for everything."
"I think Chris Rock should go ahead and charge him for assault."
"With all the things going on in the world, we have to worry about two ignorant people on an award show that nobody watches. It's ridiculous."
"Chris Rock should have kept his mouth shut. Will did what any real man should do, protect his woman. Will definitely is legend. He put them Ali hands on him."