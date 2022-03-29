People are talking about the slap seen around the world on Hollywood's biggest stage.
It was wild night at the Oscars on Sunday.
It started when comedian Chris Rock was on stage and made a joke about actor Will Smith's wife - Jada and her shaved head. She's publicly talked about having alopecia, a medical condition which causes hair loss. After the joke, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face.
I'll admit it. I didn't see it live. I stopped watching award shows a long time ago because of stuff like this. It is absolutely unacceptable for a anyone to slap another person across the face. Period. Let alone on national television. That is assault.
The Oscars should have done a better job preventing it. With that said, Chris Rock's joke was inappropriate and offensive to anyone with a similar medical condition. This unfortunate incident has also reignited important conversations like hair discrimination. In fact, just about a week ago the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Crown Act, which bans race-based hair discrimination.
So, what did win at the Oscars? I say a reminder of the adage that two wrongs don’t make a right.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.