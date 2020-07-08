In a time when we all should be listening more, the Indiana Department of Transportation is leading by example. The Sherman Minton Bridge needs to be worked on to ensure safe travels for the millions of crosses it provides every year. This $92 million project will add 30 years to the life of the bridge. It will replace the deck, repair the drains, fix the lights, and paint the structure. The project will rework entrance ramps and pave roads leading to and from the bridge.
Last year, project coordinators proposed multiple plans for the Sherman Minton and asked for public feedback. Anyone who had to endure the traffic delays and headaches associated with “2011’s Shermageddon” knows the Sherman Minton must remain open. The remaining questions revolved around fastest finishes and expense. When the people responded, they expressed they cared about the functionality of the Bridge.
Construction is only a positive if people can continue to use the Sherman Minton while it’s being upgraded. Commuters let their opinions be known that issues of cost and the time frame came in a distant second to availability. We all should listen before we make decisions. Sometimes it will show us a bridge to success.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.