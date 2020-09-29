The past week has really flattened my spirit and that of this of community. Driving into downtown felt eerily like a war zone. Military style check points guarded entrance and exits of a square in the city center. I find myself pondering the question: where did things go so wrong? Was it the pandemic, the protest or the upcoming elections?
The search for unity should be our central focus. Unfortunately, the only common ground people have tied their convictions to has been possession of rigid views. No one wants to compromise. Everyone wants those with opposing views to change their beliefs, and no one is willing to change their own. The world continues to spin, and we are going to find ourselves in jeopardy, if we don’t keep up.
We must stop treating life as an us versus them dilemma. We don’t have to always agree. But we must listen to understand others’ positions. Those who are married can understand what compromise is all about. Be it mask versus no mask, in school or NTI, Democrat versus Republican, the same people who are on the differing sides as you for one topic might actually agree on another. Combativeness has led to a city being shaken to its core. We must stand up for each other before our city, state, and country fall down.
