Another day, another morning news alert: A teenager, found shot to death.
Except this shooting carries greater significance … Louisville’s 100th criminal homicide of 2021.
Only two years ago, Louisville didn’t eclipse 100 homicides for the whole year. Now we’ve reached this grim milestone in less than six months.
Stopping this violence should be the top priority for our city.
Shootings lead to more shootings. We need more eyes and ears on the streets to stop the cycle of retaliation and revenge. Yet, our police department is hundreds of officers short of its full force.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They should open up JCYC again because a lot of these murders, and shooters, are between the ages of fourteen and eighteen. I think if we start putting them where they belong a lot of this would cease."
"It's time to stop letting the kids get away with murder and start prosecuting them as adults."
"Lawyers and judges need to be putting criminals into jail cells."
"Gangs run the West End. No one wants to talk about it."
"It's all drug related."
"You're never going to get good police officers in Louisville until you get a mayor and a city council that stands behind them."
"Get Mayor Fischer and them up out of here. Get somebody in that's going to help and do for the people, not their pockets, and their friends."