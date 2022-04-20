There's been a major change in the fight against COVID-19. After 14 long months, you no longer have to wear a mask on airplanes, trains and other public transportation. A federal judge in Florida overturned the mandate - calling it unlawful.
There is still some wiggle room in the law where this may change, but for now, this is it.
My thoughts? If you want to wear a mask while traveling, go for it. If not, then don't. It's now your choice, and I think that's a good thing.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I don't believe there should have ever been a mandate. I believe that this was totally political. When Obama was in and SARS was around, nobody had to wear a mask. People should make a decision, and it should be their own.”
“I disagree, when it comes to lifting the mask mandates for public transit.”
“If they are having health problems, I think they should wear the mask.”
“People should have to prove that they've had the shots. If not, they should still have to wear the mask.”
“If you're unvaccinated, wear a mask while you're in a crowd.”
“We should have had the option to wear a mask or not a mask, back when it first started. I think all this stuff was all pushed by the government. No mask, no mask, no mask. Thank goodness.”
“By that chain of logic, if we had the freedom of choice, I should be allowed to walk around naked.”