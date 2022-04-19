There's been a major change in the way we fight COVID-19. You no longer have to wear a mask on airplanes, trains or other public transportation. This mandate has been in place for the last 14 months, but a federal judge in Florida just overturned it - calling it unlawful. Soon after the announcement Monday, United and Alaska Airlines followed suit.
Passengers started posting videos on social media from different flights, where you could hear the pilot telling everyone they could take their masks off, if they choose. And that's what I want to emphasize here - the word choose. I've already heard people arguing about the change, and I get it, I know it's a polarizing topic, and we are all tired of dealing with COVID.
But no one should be bashing each other. If you want to wear a mask while traveling, go for it.
If you don't, then take it off. It's now “your choice,” and I think that's the key part in this important change. We've sacrificed so much as a country to fight this virus, and now we're in a place where we can take matters into our own hands and do what we feel is best - for ourselves, and for our families.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.