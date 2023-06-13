A high-profile murder in east Louisville is exposing a dangerous loophole in our justice system.
A man who killed his own mother back in 2018 has people fearing for their own safety.
That's because we're waiting to find out whether Gavin Perkins will be released from a mental hospital, free to roam the streets all because of a perceived loophole in the law.
I need to go back to the beginning to explain how we got here, because it doesn’t make sense to me, and we need to ensure the law is changed so more people don’t get hurt. When Perkins first shot and killed his mother in 2018, he was charged with murder. That charge was dismissed three years later after he was found incompetent to stand trial — not once, but twice.
After a lot of back and forth in the courtroom, a judge eventually allowed him to be involuntarily hospitalized for 60 days, which just expired this past weekend. That means — according to state law — a mentally ill man who killed his mother could've been released. An emergency petition was filed to keep Perkins hospitalized for another 360 days, and, at last check, he's still in custody while we wait to find out what happens next. This should be a lesson for all lawmakers: We need more foolproof laws.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.