A high-profile murder in east Louisville is exposing a dangerous loophole in our justice system.
Back in 2018, Gavin Perkins shot and killed his mother. He was originally charged with murder.
Then, that charge was dismissed after he was found incompetent to stand trial.
A judge allowed him to be involuntarily hospitalized for 60 days, which expired this past weekend.
That means — according to state law — he could’ve been released if someone didn’t step in in time and file an emergency petition to keep him in custody. And that petition still must go through the courts.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Oh, my goodness. How scary."
"Someone like that can get away with murder."
"When it comes to the mentally ill, they need to bring back funding so that they can get the adequate help they need before criminal acts like this happen."
"This is a horrible danger to society and there should be no loopholes."
"We need to get rid of all these idiot judges who keep letting all these criminals go free."
"I think the governor should have an emergency session of the legislature and get this law amended. Changes must be made."
"Justice? Heh, not around here."