A lot of UofL fans are flying the coop after a major shake up at the University.
President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra both announced they were leaving and on the same day.
It's fair to say its not sitting well with fans, but it's time to move on. Both Bendapudi and Tyra have left UofL better off than when they arrived.
Lets stop dwelling on what could've been and look forward to what can be. Like new opportunities for UofL and a possible undefeated season for the womens volleyball team. Now that's something to celebrate!
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I don't think Tyra would have left if he'd known the president was going to another university."
"Don't give Vince Tyra the credit for everything that Tom Jurich put into UofL. Tom did it all. He built it. We need him back."
"The only thing that makes a coach look good is if the players can perform."
"I think they both need to go, get somebody in there that knows how to do it. Those two sure did not."
"I think you're right, but I think we need to concentrate more on the positive in everything and quit dwelling on the negative. I've had just about enough negative."