A shake up of epic proportions at the University of Louisville has some cards fans flying South for the Winter.
There's been a lot of mudslinging going on, after University President Neeli Bendapudi, and Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced they were leaving. Even more shocking, the announcement came on the same day, so it's fair to say it's not sitting well with fans.
But before you fly the coop, I think it's important to remember what both Bendapudi and Tyra did for the University of Louisville. The number of projects they built from the ground up is pretty remarkable.
Bendapudi came in and put an emphasis on education and equality, and Tyra got to work to fix a fractured athletic department.
Has it been a slam dunk? Not even close, but he made it better, and I think that's a win worth celebrating. Lets focus on the positive, instead of dwelling on the past.
A bright spot right now is the incredible UofL womens volleyball team. Faced with an imperfect situation around them and they're on their way to a perfect season. That's a good lesson for all Cards fans. Block out the noise and look ahead to better days.
