Next year’s race for the mayor of Louisville comes at a critical juncture for our city.
I’m not going to speak in favor of any particular candidate. Instead, I want to talk about a few things the next mayor should tackle, regardless of who wins the job.
First, Louisville’s police department desperately needs juvenation. Supporting the police – not demonizing them – is the only way to get our soaring murder rate under control.
We need to hire more cops and pay them more, so we don’t continue to lose them. And after the events of last year, the next mayor must work to restore trust between police and the African-American community.
Next, graffiti. You might say, Dale, is that such a big problem? Well, when you don’t clean it up, it sends the wrong message about your city. Ditto for all the trash piling up along our streets.
Downtown is the heart of Louisville, but too many office buildings are sitting empty. The next mayor should do what it takes to attract businesses to these prime spots.
Did I forget something? That’s where you come in! What’s your vision for the future of the city of Louisville? Call us or share on Facebook.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.