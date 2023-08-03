We talk a lot about term limits in politics, but I think we need to change the narrative to age limits instead. At what age should leaders step aside and let the next generation take center stage?
It's a relevant question given what we witnessed just last week on national television: two very uncomfortable moments with Senator McConnell, who's 81 years old, and Senator Feinstein, who's 90.
I think 75 years old should be the maximum age in order to serve. I realize, with my recommendation, both Biden and Trump wouldn't be allowed to serve, which I think would make most of America happy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"70 or 75 should definitely be the age limit. They should retire just like regular people retire."
"We don't need any age limits. Just two terms and then they're gone. Two terms is enough."
"We have term limits. If the American people were smart enough, they would vote these people out of office after one term."
"When they get older, their mind is not as sharp. And we need good, sharp minds in office."
"Senator Grassley, for instance, is far more capable than many half his age, such as Senator Fetterman."
"What about our vice president? I mean, I'd rather have an 81 year old Mitch McConnell than listen to Miss Word Salad."