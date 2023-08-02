We talk a lot about term limits in politics, but I think we need to change the narrative to age limits instead. At what age should leaders step aside and let the next generation take center stage?
It's a relevant question given what we witnessed just last week on national television: two very uncomfortable moments with Senator McConnell, who's 81 years old, and Senator Feinstein, who's 90.
I think 75 years old should be the maximum age in order to serve. I realize, with my recommendation, both Biden and Trump wouldn’t be allowed to serve, which I think would make most of America happy.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Do you think at 80 and 81 years old that they're capable of running this country? It's like electing my grandparents."
"I think they ought to go by the same prerequisite as our airline pilots. Mandatory retirement age, 67."
"Just like Biden. Look at him. He's going to run again. He’s done forgot. He don't know his way off stage. And look at Mitch McConnell. He just stands there."
"Congress, and the Senate, should be limited to no more than ten years in office. Just to keep the corruption down."
"The Supreme Court justices also need an age limit."
"I believe full retirement age is 67. Get them out of there. Get them out of there, they're too old."