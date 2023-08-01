We talk a lot about term limits in politics. How long is too long for a politician to stay in office?
It's a fair question, but I think we need to adjust our focus to age limits instead. At what age should leaders step aside and let the next generation take center stage? It's a relevant question given what we witnessed just last week on national television: two very uncomfortable moments with Senator McConnell, who's 81 years old, and Senator Feinstein, who's 90.
Now, before you come at me with the ageist stuff, what happened was difficult to watch — sad, really — which begs the question: Are they fit for office? When you hold a position of power — like lawmakers do — their responsibility and accountability to the public is much greater, and they must be on their A game no matter their age.
This is especially true for high ranking members of Congress like the president. I think 75 years old should be the maximum age in order to serve. I realize with my recommendation both Biden and Trump wouldn't be allowed to serve, which I think would make most of America happy.
I suggest this for many reasons, one being how quickly technology is advancing. It's become America's lifeline, and if our leaders can't understand it, consume it and effectively communicate about it, then it's time to move on.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.