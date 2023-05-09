Traveling has been a nightmare for a lot of you the last few days. Over here, we have the biggest event of the year in Louisville. Of course, I'm talking about the Kentucky Derby, when thousands of people swarm the city. Then, over here, we have severe weather, which we all know can delay or cancel your flight at the drop of a hat.
But when you combine the two, you get a disaster of epic proportions, and that's what we've seen at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. They've done their best given the situation, but I think this is another example of how beneficial an Amtrak train would be for our city.
The last time Louisville had a passenger rail service was in 2003. Since then, there have been a lot of proposals to get one up and running but nothing concrete. That is until two years ago, when a new plan was unveiled, and Mayor Greenberg confirmed the city has completed the necessary steps to put the plan in motion.
A lot has to happen before this gets off the ground, but at least it's a start. Just imagine being able to travel to Chicago, Indianapolis or other cities faster than you typically would if you'd hop in your car and hit the road. As our city continues to grow, it's time we grow with it, and that means giving locals and out of town visitors more travel options that are convenient.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.