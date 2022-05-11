What a weekend for the city of Louisville, after a sensational Kentucky Derby. Let's face it. We needed a reason to celebrate on the first Saturday in May.
COVID crippled the Derby weekend the last two years, and more recently, the banning of Bob Baffert only made things worse. But this year, the unlikely duo, Churchill Downs and Derby winner Rich Strike, gave us reason to cheer.
Churchill Downs was clean, staffed and everyone was helpful. Rich Strike was the underdog that never gave up. The city of Louisville can learn a thing or two from both of them.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“This year, Derby was an incredible race. It was awesome to watch. It's been nice to see the unity that you're discussing. I hope it continues.”
“Everybody came to gamble, that’s what it was. If it wasn’t for that, they wouldn’t have come. So, I don’t know what we could learn from them.”
“Churchill Downs bringing Kentucky together, and showing what it's all about? Give me a break. That is all just for the privileged that comes in and throws in a whole bunch of money to enjoy it. The average Joe does have a chance or doesn't get any of that. So let's keep it real.”
“It's wonderful how everyone in the city came together with all that gambling. I wonder how many kids are going to go hungry because daddy bet on Beetlebaum.”