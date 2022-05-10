I think it's safe to say the Kentucky Derby brought just about everyone to their knees.
Eric Reed, the trainer of Rich Strike, fell to his knees when he realized his horse won, the 80 to one longshot who came from behind to win the Kentucky Derby in sensational style.
I think his reaction, his horse, Churchill Downs, all of it - is a huge win for the entire city of Louisville.
This year's Derby represented everything good about Louisville, and the state of Kentucky. It's amazing how a horse race can do that - bring thousands of people together from all walks of life, and in a matter of minutes, unify an entire city.
Let's face it. Louisville needed a reason to celebrate on the first Saturday in May. COVID really crippled the Derby the last few years, and more recently, the banning of Bob Baffert only made things worse for the horse racing industry.
But this year, an unlikely duo from the beginning, Churchill Downs and Derby winner Rich Strike, gave us a reason to cheer. Churchill Downs was clean, staffed and everyone was helpful. And Rich Strike was the underdog that never gave up. The city of Louisville can learn a thing or two from both of them.
