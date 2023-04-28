At least 20 guns have been found inside JCPS schools so far this year. That's obviously a huge problem and a major safety concern for students, teachers and parents.
For this reason, I've been an advocate for installing metal detectors inside schools. But I commend JCPS for going a step further and proposing a new weapons detection system that uses artificial intelligence to detect guns and small explosives inside bags and students pockets.
At the end of the day, student safety is priceless, but implementing the technology to ensure they're safe is costly; in this case, $17 million over five years. But it's worth every penny in my book.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Metal detectors and whatever you have to do to keep us safe, and the children safe. I don't think anybody should fight it."
"I can't blame the kids. I blame the parents."
"If they don't get discipline at home, They think they can do what they want to do when they get away from home."
"They need to put them in a pen somewhere. They need to make them understand so the next one won't do it."
"The cheapest way to do it, and the best way to do it. Ban the backpacks."
"Looks like property taxes are going to go up again. They need to let people vote on things like this. I can barely afford my property tax and I don’t even have any kids."